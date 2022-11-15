Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

A pair of Steve Jobs' Birkenstock sandals and an NFT of them sold for $218,750

Someone paid more than $200,000 for a pair of Birkenstocks that were on Steve Jobs' feet.
Donovan Erskine
2

When it comes to collectibles, both physical and digital, there truly is something for everyone. At a recent auction, a pair of worn Birkenstock sandals owned by none other than late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs were up for sale. While the pair of sandals were initially expected to go for roughly $60,000 - $80,000, they ended up going for a whopping $218,750. What’s more, the Birkenstocks were sold alongside a matching NFT.

Julien’s Auction recently held an event where a pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstock were put up for auction. Bidding was more intense than expected, with the price ballooning up to $218,740 before it finally closed. On the official store page, we can still see the estimate prior to the auction’s opening, which was more than half of what it eventually sold for.

Steve Jobs' Birkenstock sandals in a black case.

Source: Julien's Auction

Steve Jobs’ ex-partner Chrisann Brennan held an interview prior to the auction, where she spoke about Jobs’ unique relationship with his sandals.

“The sandals were part of his simple side. They were his uniform. The great thing about a uniform is that you don't have to worry about what to wear in the morning." She continued, "He would never have done or bought anything just to stand out from others. He was simply convinced of the intelligence and practicality of the design and the comfort of wearing it. And in Birkenstocks he didn't feel like a businessman, so he had the freedom to think creatively."

The Birkenstock sandals came with a one of one NFT that digitally depicts the shoes, allowing the owner to take a 360 view of their prize. The sandals of one of business’ most influential figures is certainly a fascinating item to see pop up at an auction. For the latest in the world of collectibles, both digital and physical, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

