Steve Jobs Archive launches with words of wisdom from the late Apple cofounder The archive contains quotes from Steve Jobs over the years from emails sent to speeches given.

It’s been over a decade since Apple cofounder Steve Jobs passed away, but his legacy lives on both in terms of the company, and in the form of a new archive. Announced yesterday, the Steve Jobs Archive serves as a way to share Jobs’ words of wisdom with anyone who may have an interest in reading them.

The official Twitter account for the Steve Jobs Archive used a quote from 1994 to herald the archive’s launch, with the quote centered around having faith in people.

“What’s important is that you have a faith in people, that they’re basically good and smart, and if you give them tools, they'll do wonderful things with them."—Steve Jobs, 1994



Welcome to the Steve Jobs Archive.



Welcome to the Steve Jobs Archive.

Let's make something wonderful.https://t.co/CzrW2CxnR9

Meanwhile, if you visit the Steve Jobs Archive website you’ll see things like an email from 2010 on being reliant on others. Adding to this, you can scroll down and see shorter quotes including one from 2007 to “make something wonderful and put it out there” and a quote from his commencement address given at Stanford in 2005 noting, “trust that the dots will connect somehow.”

Expanding on the purpose of the archive, the “About Us” page explains:

With respect for the past and excitement for the future, the Steve Jobs Archive offers people the tools and opportunities to make their own contribution. We are building programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve’s values and carry his sense of possibility forward.

To dig deeper into the archive and quotes from Steve Jobs, be sure to visit the Steve Jobs Archive website.