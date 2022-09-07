All announcements from Apple's Far Out Event livestream Recap everything that Apple revealed during its Far Out Event livestream.

Apple recently held its Far Out Event livestream on September 7 during which it unveiled a wealth of new products, services, and announcements. From the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra to the AirPods pro, here’s everything shown during the Far Out Event!

Apple’s Far Out Event livestream took place on September 7, 2022. Here are all of the announcements made during the event.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra pro line

© Apple

First up, Apple showed off its new Watch Series 8 which is set to release on Friday, September 16. Pricing wise, the GPS model will retail for $399 (USD) while the GPS + Cellular version will retail for $499. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, Apple will also offer the Watch SE, with the SE GPS retailing for $249 and GPS + Cellular for $299.

© Apple

Notable features for the Watch Series 8 include an always-on display, durability such as being swim proof, dust proof, and crack resistant. New to this series, the Watch Series 8 will boast a temperature sensor, crash detection, a Lower Power Mode for up to 36 hours of battery life, and new color and band options.

© Apple

Apple also showcased a beefier model with the Apple Watch Ultra pro line with the biggest watch face to date at 49mm.

© Apple

The Watch Ultra will utilize Apple’s new S8 chip and will start with 36 hours of battery life, while software updates planned for the future set to bring that up to 60 hours of battery life. The Apple Watch Ultra will release on September 23 and will retail for $799 (USD), with pre-orders available starting today.

Apple AirPods Pro with H2 chip

© Apple

If you’ve been itching for new AirPods, Apple has you covered with its new line of Apple AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro use Apple’s new H2 chips and offer features such as a personal profile for spacial audio with iOS 16, enhanced noise cancellation, new XS ear tip, up to 6 hours of listening time (33 percent increase), 30 total hours of listening time, and the ability to use “Find My” to locate the AirPod charging case.

© Apple

The AirPods Pro will be available starting September 23 at a price point of $249 (USD) with pre-orders opening up September 9.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

© Apple

Another huge announcement during the event centered around the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Plus is noticeably larger at 6.7” up from the iPhone 14’s 6.1” side. It boasts Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip, en eSim to replace physical Sim cards (US models will no longer have a Sim tray), crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, and comes packed with goodies like a 12-megapixel main camera.

© Apple

The camera comes with a larger sensor and larger pixels measured at 1.9 microns, it also offers a 49 percent improvement in low light performance. For video, the iPhone 14 Plus offers Action Mode for enhanced video stability. The iPhone 14 is set to release on Friday, September 16 and will retail for $799 (USD). The iPhone 14 Plus will be released a bit later on October 7, and will retail for $899 (USD).

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

© Apple

If the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus aren’t enough, Apple also showed off its impressive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are definitely standouts with new colors including a pretty purple, and a shift away from the notch first introduced in the iPhone X with its new Dynamic Island which can be expanded to include notifications and details from a variety of apps.

Tech wise, the iPhone 14 Pro will utilize iPhone’s A16 processor, a step up from the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. According to Apple, the A16 is “the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.”

© Apple

Similar to the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro will offer an impressive camera with the iPhone 14 Pro featuring Apple’s largest camera to date. The 48-megapixel camera offers a quad-pixel sensor that’s 65 percent larger than the current standard, includes a 24mm focal length, 7-element lens, 100 percent Focus Pixels, and 2nd gen sensor-shift OIS.

If you want the best of the best in the lineup, Apple will also have the iPhone 14 Pro Max for you to ponder over as well. The iPhone 14 Pro will retail for $999 (USD) while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available at a price point of $1,099. Both models will be available for pre-order starting September 9 and will be available in-store starting September 16.

And there you have it, all of the major announcements from Apple's Far Out Event livestream on September 7, 2022. For more news in the world of Apple, we've got a wealth of coverage here at Shacknews.