Apple Watch Series 8 announced at Far Out September 7 event The latest line in Apple's wristwear line has been unveiled.

Tuesday's Apple special event kicked off with the latest information on Apple Watch. After showing off a video package with testimonials about what the product has done for people, Apple unveiled the latest line in the wristwear line. It's the Apple Watch Series 8.



Source: Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 will release on Friday, September 16. The GPS model will release for $399 USD, while the GPS + Cellular version will sell for $499 USD. Those looking for a lower-priced option can pick up the newest Apple Watch SE. The SE GPS will sell for $249 USD, while the GPS + Cellular version will retail for $299 USD.

Developing...