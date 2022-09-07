Apple Watch Series 8 announced at Far Out September 7 event
The latest line in Apple's wristwear line has been unveiled.
Tuesday's Apple special event kicked off with the latest information on Apple Watch. After showing off a video package with testimonials about what the product has done for people, Apple unveiled the latest line in the wristwear line. It's the Apple Watch Series 8.
The Apple Watch Series 8 will release on Friday, September 16. The GPS model will release for $399 USD, while the GPS + Cellular version will sell for $499 USD. Those looking for a lower-priced option can pick up the newest Apple Watch SE. The SE GPS will sell for $249 USD, while the GPS + Cellular version will retail for $299 USD.
Developing...
