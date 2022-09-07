Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Apple Watch Series 8 announced at Far Out September 7 event

The latest line in Apple's wristwear line has been unveiled.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Tuesday's Apple special event kicked off with the latest information on Apple Watch. After showing off a video package with testimonials about what the product has done for people, Apple unveiled the latest line in the wristwear line. It's the Apple Watch Series 8.

Prices for Apple Watch Series 8

Source: Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 will release on Friday, September 16. The GPS model will release for $399 USD, while the GPS + Cellular version will sell for $499 USD. Those looking for a lower-priced option can pick up the newest Apple Watch SE. The SE GPS will sell for $249 USD, while the GPS + Cellular version will retail for $299 USD.

Developing...

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola