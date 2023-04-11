Long-time Apple Communications VP Katie Cotton has passed away The long-time Apple Comms head passed away nearly a decade after retiring.

Apple’s meteoric rise to becoming the biggest company in the world was on the back of visionaries like Steve Jobs. Among those in key positions at the company during that time was Kathryn “Katie” Cotton, the former head of Apple Communications who oversaw the release of numerous high-profile products. This past week, Katie Cotton passed away.

News of Katie Cotton’s death was confirmed by her family in an obituary in The Express Times. Cotton died on April 6, 2023, at roughly 58 years old. The obituary highlights the work Cotton did and the impact she had on her friends and family.

Katie is recognized as one of the most remarkable women in Public Relations and Marketing in Technology. In her role as Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Communications for Apple Inc., she worked most of her 18-year career directly for Steve Jobs. She was a strong and unwavering proponent for the company, helping to elevate its products and brand.

Cotton served under Steve Jobs at Apple until his passing in 2011. She stuck around for a couple more years after Tim Cook took the reigns, eventually retiring from Apple in 2014. She oversaw the communications side of things when Apple release revolutionary products like the iPhone and the iPad, shaping the public image of the iconic brand. Although she hadn’t been with the company in nearly a decade, Cotton’s lasting impact on Apple’s business is easily identifiable.

Katie Cotton one of the most influential names to come through Apple. We here at Shacknews send our condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time.