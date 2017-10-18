Star Ocean: The Divine Force revealed by Square Enix for 2022
Square Enix is bringing back one of its classic JRPG franchises with a new Star Ocean.
Square Enix is bringing back one of its classic JRPG franchises with a new Star Ocean.
Experience the earliest moments in the Star Ocean timeline with this re-release of Star Ocean: The Last Hope.
The fifth Star Ocean game is releasing next week, so take a look at its launch trailer to prepare for its release.
Get ready to take to the stars this summer.
English-speaking fans of the Star Ocean series can finally know what the heck is going on. Sort of.
Square Enix has shown off Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness during its E3 press conference.
A new Star Ocean is currently in development, and Square Enix has revealed some basic information surrounding the new game.