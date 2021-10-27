New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Star Ocean: The Divine Force revealed by Square Enix for 2022

Square Enix is bringing back one of its classic JRPG franchises with a new Star Ocean.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the latest PlayStation State of Play, Square Enix made an appearance to announce a new game on its slate. That title is Star Ocean: The Divine Force, which marks a return of one of the developer’s beloved franchises. The new Star Ocean is set to launch for PlayStation consoles in 2022.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola