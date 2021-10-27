Star Ocean: The Divine Force revealed by Square Enix for 2022
Square Enix is bringing back one of its classic JRPG franchises with a new Star Ocean.
During the latest PlayStation State of Play, Square Enix made an appearance to announce a new game on its slate. That title is Star Ocean: The Divine Force, which marks a return of one of the developer’s beloved franchises. The new Star Ocean is set to launch for PlayStation consoles in 2022.
Developing...
