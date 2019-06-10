Shack Chat: Who is your favorite video game hitman?
Splinter Cell was nowhere to be seen during this year's E3 2019. Where was the iconic stealth action game, and when will we see a new entry? Here's what we know.
You can experience the start of the iconic Splinter Cell franchise right now!
Bourne Identity director Doug Limon is reportedly in final negotiations to direct a live-action adaptation of Splinter Cell. Actor Tom Hardy is still tapped for the lead role.
At one point in its development, Ubisoft's very first Splinter Cell game almost became a James Bond game.
In an investor's call, Ubisoft executives stated that part of the reason it has revised its fiscal year expectations downward is lower-than-expected performance of games like Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Rayman Legends.
Ghost Recon Online is getting a boost from sister franchise Splinter Cell, with new weapons and items, as well as a brand new map.
Sam Fisher makes his triumphant return in Splinter Cell: Blacklist, a thrilling espionage adventure that encourages choice in play styles and successfully weaves all aspects of the game (campaign, co-op, multiplayer) into one neat interface.
If you're new to Splinter Cell, this "101" video released by Ubisoft will provide an effective primer for what to expect.
Splinter Cell: Blacklist will not feature offline co-op play on Wii U, Ubisoft has confirmed.