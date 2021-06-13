New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where was Splinter Cell at E3 2021?

Sam Fisher's a little too good at this stealth game, continuing to make us wonder where the next Splinter Cell is.
Ozzie Mejia
0

There were high hopes for Sam Fisher heading into Saturday's Ubisoft Forward. Okay, maybe there weren't, but hope springs eternal for Splinter Cell fans. There was still hope that there'd be a new game in the franchise revealed at E3 2021, especially after going nearly a decade without one. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. What happened?

Where was Splinter Cell at E3 2021?

There was no official Splinter Cell game reveal during the Ubisoft Forward presentation at E3 2021. However, that's not to say that Sam Fisher was totally absent during the week. On the last day of Netflix's Geeked Week, Netflix offered up a first official look at a new Splinter Cell animated series, which will follow Sam Fisher's stealth operations. On top of that, it's being written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. It's not a game, but it's... something.

Unfortunately, this is still of little consolation to Splinter Cell fans waiting for Sam Fisher to star in a brand new game. They've certainly been teased enough over the past decade. Fisher's made numerous cameos, not limited to Ghost Recon Wildlands, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Rainbow Six Siege. If it's had Tom Clancy's name on it, chances are that Sam Fisher's been in it. He just hasn't been in his own game for quite a while.

These cameos and the announcement of the animated series all seem to indicate that Ubisoft hasn't completely forgotten about Sam Fisher and the Splinter Cell franchise. Unfortunately, an official Splinter Cell game doesn't look to be in the cards just yet. If the announcement doesn't come at E3, fans should continue holding that torch through Gamescom in August or The Game Awards in December. Surely, a Sam Fisher game is coming eventually. Right?

As Splinter Cell fans ourselves, Shacknews will keep looking out for any new announcements. Keep it here for the latest reveals and announcements from E3 2021.

