Ubisoft refiles Splinter Cell trademarks amid rumors of a new game There have been reports that Ubisoft greenlit a mainline Splinter Cell game it could be showing in 2022.

The likelihood that Ubisoft could actually, factually be working on a mainline Splinter Cell game after years of the franchise being dormant is becoming more concrete. We’ve heard rumors of the publisher greenlighting a new Sam Fisher stealth-action adventure before, but very recently, Ubisoft also just refiled its trademarks for the Splinter Cell franchise. Added to the previous rumors, it’s fueling the fire that Ubisoft is finally pulling the trigger on a new Splinter Cell.

Ubisoft refiled its trademarks for the Splinter Cell franchise on Justia Trademarks on December 12, 2021, as spotted by The Game Post. It’s a pretty normal entertainment media filing as the description shows:

“Entertainment services, namely, providing an on-line computer game for others over global and local area computer networks; Entertainment services, namely, continuing television programs and interactive television programs featuring comedy, drama, live-action, and animation, broadcast over television, satellite, audio, and video media; presentation of live stage show performances, presentation of live show performances by costumed characters, and presentation of live theatrical performances; production and distribution of television shows and motion pictures…”

The refiling of trademarks on Splinter Cell might be considered routine if rumor weren't going around that Ubisoft greenlit a new game in the franchise recently.

This would probably not be that big of a deal normally. Companies refile trademarks all the time to make sure they still have control of various IP. However, recent rumblings have suggested that Ubisoft is actually doing something with the Splinter Cell license. It supposedly greenlit a new mainline Splinter Cell project and is prepared to show the new game in 2022. While we were waiting to see validity in these reports, the refiling of the trademark right alongside its adds some promise to these ongoing rumors.

The last Splinter Cell game (Blacklist) came out in 2013 and Sam Fisher has been confined to cameo appearances in other Ubisoft games since. If the rumors of a greenlit project and the recent refiling are anything to go by, it might finally be time to get our hopes up for a proper return of the franchise.