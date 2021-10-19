New Splinter Cell game may be in production & could be revealed in 2022 Ubisoft has reportedly greenlit a new mainline Sam Fisher game and we could see our first look at it next year.

There has been no lack of disappointment over all of the places Sam Fisher shows up besides a proper Splinter Cell game. Ubisoft has been content to confine the ace covert operative to spinoffs on mobile games and/or cameos in other somewhat relevant Ubisoft games. It would seem that could change next year though. Allegedly, Ubisoft has finally greenlit a new mainline Splinter Cell game and we could see its first reveal in 2022.

Word of this possible new Splinter Cell came in a report from Video Games Chronicle, who claims to have recently been in content with sources familiar with the new Splinter Cell greenlight. Apparently, the new game will be a mainline Splinter Cell entry, but it will be handled by a studio outside of the usual Ubisoft Montreal. Nonetheless, it’s still very early in production and there’s a small chance that we could see the title make an appearance in reveal in 2022.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist was the last time that Sam Fisher saw any proper mainline love in an Ubisoft game.

A beloved stealth action franchise, the last mainline Splinter Cell title was Blacklist, which was released back in 2013. Since then, Sam Fisher has been little more than a prop to hype other Ubisoft titles. He made an appearance in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and was a playable character in Rainbow Six: Siege. He was even in Ubisoft’s highly ill-fated Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, which was recently shut down as the company continues to deal with toxic workplace and sexual harassment allegations (an endeavor employees said the company is failing at).

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to find out if the rumors are true. A new mainline Splinter Cell game is undoubtedly something many longtime Ubisoft fans want. Either way, it looks like we’ll be waiting until at least 2022 to find out for sure. Stay tuned as we await further updates on this story.