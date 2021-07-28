Ubisoft employees call out company's handling of harassment allegations in open letter In a show of solidarity with Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft workers have penned an open letter to air frustrations with company leadership.

The employees at Activision Blizzard have been making waves over the past week. Following the news that the state of California would be suing the company over allegations of harassment and discrimination, workers published an open letter to leadership and organized a walkout. Now, members of one of gaming's biggest companies are joining them. Workers at Ubisoft have written an open letter, in which they call out the company for its mishandling of sexual harassment allegations.

Employees at Ubisoft published an open letter calling out leadership on July 28, 2021, which was shared with Axios. The workers open the letter by addressing the employees at Activision Blizzard, showing their support for their ongoing protest. They cite the wave of allegations that struck Ubisoft back in 2020, as well as the fallout of said allegations. The letter can be read in its entirety below.

In the section addressed to Ubisoft leadership, the employees speak to the lack of action following the allegations made last year. “We have seen nothing more than a year of kind words, empty promises, and an inability or unwillingness to remove known offenders,” the statement reads. “We no longer trust your commitment to address these issues at their core. You need to do more.”

The allegations of sexual harassment rocked Ubisoft last year. Very similar to what we’re currently seeing from Activision Blizzard leadership, Ubisoft management released statements promising change and betterment, but little has changed in the year since. Activision Blizzard employees have organized a walkout and publicly criticized the words of their CEO. Now, their actions may be sparking a bigger movement across the video game industry.