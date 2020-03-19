Sam Fisher returns!... In a Ghost Recon Breakpoint update We know. We were hoping for actual Splinter Cell news too, but it looks like Sam Fisher is headed for Ghost Recon Breakpoint in a new adventure dropping next week.

Ubisoft announced the Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deep State Adventure on via the Ghost Recon Twitter on March 19, 2020. Coming on March 24, 2020, Deep State will bring Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell legend Sam Fisher into the ongoing Ghost Recon Breakpoint adventures. Sam seems to need a way into the Auroa area for some operations of his own and it will be on you and the rest of the Ghost Recon operatives to give Sam some aide and escort for whatever mission he intends to carry out on the island.

Sam Fisher returns in a new Ghost Recon Breakpoint adventure on March 24. Stay tuned for more intel, ghosts. pic.twitter.com/qRI9Dmugnb — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) March 19, 2020

We weren’t entirely fond of Ghost Recon Breakpoint in our review. Giving numbers to everything and making it like an RPG was quite a silly concept to us for what has nearly always been a more tactical franchise. It also doesn’t seem like a fix on that is coming soon as a promised “Immersive Mode” from the Ubisoft devs was delayed, as announced in a recent dev blog. That said, Adventures has been a place where Ubisoft has done some work in making the game more interesting at least. We’ve seen a bunch of unique angles in Adventures up to and including Terminators.

We’d far rather see Sam Fisher in a proper new Splinter Cell game, but Ubisoft has been spreading him around throughout their games for a while now. He had a cameo in Ghost Recon Wildlands as well. Although it’s unknown at this time just how much we’ll get out of Sam in this latest cameo mission, at least it’s a reminder that Ubisoft knows which character we’re waiting to see the most. Now… if only he’d get a proper game of his own in the modern generation.