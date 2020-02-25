Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint immersive mode delayed to Spring 2020 Breakpoint was set to launch an update this month that would make community feedback the backbone of improvements, but it has been delayed to Spring.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a game that stumbled out of the gates and has had issues regaining its footing since. The team at Ubisoft has nonetheless worked on righting the wrongs and moving the game in a positive direction. They looked to the community in a lengthy survey in order to build a “more immersive and radical experience” of the game. Unfortunately, though it was set for sometime early in 2020, it has been delayed to Spring as the team continues work on fixing the game.

Ubisoft posted an update on their Ghost Recon Breakpoint immersive mode on the Ghost Recon blog on February 23, 2020. After all of the issues that came with Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s launch, Ubisoft wants extra time to make sure they get this Immersive Mode correct from the get-go. With it, the Engineer class will also be delayed.

“The complexity of integrating this new mode has proven to be a challenge and we want to ensure that the experience will be a great one when it releases. The immersive mode will still release this Spring, we’ll share more firm timing as soon as we are able.”

Matters like the unfortunate and unwanted RPG loot system were a big part of what the community wanted addressed in Ghost Recon Breakpoint's immersive mode.

It’s fair that Ubisoft is taking their time to get it right with the immersive mode build of the game. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint was more than disappointing at launch, garnering a 5 of 10 here in our Shacknews review and disappointing many other critics and players as well. Though they’ve attempted to make it more interesting with events like the recent Terminator tie-in event in late January, it’s arguably a band-aid on a bigger problem that the immersive mode needs to address in order to deliver the game players want.

Either way, it looks like we’ll be waiting a bit longer to see what the fan feedback-driven immersive mode brings to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, or whether it’s enough to make the game worthwhile. Shacknews will continue to follow this story as more information on the details and release date of the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint immersive mode become available.