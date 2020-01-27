Ghost Recon: Breakpoint welcomes the Terminator this week He'll be back...in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, just in case you've been missing the infamous T-800 from the Terminator series.

The Terminator said he'd be back after starring in Gears 5 and Mortal Kombat 11, and he wasn't lying. He's returning now in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Ubisoft debuted a teaser showing off the iconic T-800's upcoming appearance in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint coming soon, as early as the end of the week. The quick video confirmed that the Terminator will show up in a limited-time event that indeed starts on January 29. In addition to an update Ubisoft has planned during that time, players can start enjoying the game as the T-800 then.

There isn't much information floating around about exactly what the Terminator will bring to the game when he arrives, but it seems that players will have to keep themselves safe and defend against the slow-moving predator until they're forced to tackle it and destroy it. Sounds like a party.

You can check out the event teaser above, but it's not particularly informative, so you might want to stick around for additional information as it emerges in the next few days. We can't wait to start stalking around the world as the Terminator, ourselves.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our extension collection of Breakpoint guides and our own Bill Lavoy's review. He scored it a 5 out of 10, and you can find his thoughts below:

"There is no doubt in my mind that six months from now Breakpoint will be a more playable game. Ubisoft Paris will iron out the bugs, bring back AI teammates, concede to player demands on some design, and tweak the experience to be more playable. However, this is the Breakpoint that was offered up on release, and it’s a mess. The best one can hope for is to get lost for a moment while Bernthal steals a scene, or to hit that high with a co-op partner. It will never last, though, and you will always find yourself shaking your head in frustration. Ghost Recon Breakpoint had every opportunity to improve on Wildlands, but instead of evolving, tore everything good about that game to pieces and replaced it with too few wins."