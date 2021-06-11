Netflix teases first look at animated Splinter Cell series John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is still on board to write for the upcoming series.

As the video game business continues to grow and rake in billions and billions of dollars in revenue, it makes lots of sense for companies in other forms of media to want a chance to get in on the action. One such company is streaming giant Netflix, which has already shown an affinity for video game-adjacent programming. This afternoon, Netflix teased us with the first glimpse of the upcoming Splinter Cell animated series.

Following some successful runs from its original series based on Konami’s Castlevania and CD Projekt’s Witcher franchises, Splinter Cell fans should have some hope that this new project will be more than a simple cash-in. The first promotional image for Sam Fisher’s animated series debut came by way of a Twitter post from the Netflix Geeked account.

Here's your first look at the Splinter Cell animated series, an adaptation of the bestselling @Ubisoft game.



Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise, is onboard to write the series.

As was previously confirmed when the series was announced last summer, the Netflix Splinter Cell series will be helmed by Derek Kolstad. Most famous for creating John Wick, Kolstad has also enjoyed recent success this spring with the theatrical release of Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk. Kolstad also had some writing duty for two episodes of Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series on Disney+.

If that weren’t enough, the John Wick creator has also been announced as a writer on a new series based on IO Interactive’s Hitman franchise and a big-budget feature film take on Square Enix’s Just Cause. While it sounds like Kolstad has many irons in the video game fire, we can’t wait to see how all these projects turn out.