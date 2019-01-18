Execution moves return in Gears Tactics and have strategic benefits
What would Gears be if you didn't get to use those Lancer chainsaws? Execution moves are returning in Gears Tactics, and they'll have special benefits to your strategy.
The way you fight your fights in Gears Tactics is going to be highly customizable, with Splash Damage and The Coalition confirming a wealth of classes and class abilities.
Multiplayer might be a staple of the Gears series, but for Gears Tactics, Splash Damage and The Coalition have confirmed they're sticking to single player.
After ceasing development on the game, Splash Damage has made Dirty Bomb completely free to play.
The servers will remain online as long as players use them.
Was anyone playing it anymore?
It takes a tough Splash Damage to make a tender chicken.
We're going to be shooting each other in the face in Dirty Bomb for a few hours today, so come join us!
Dirty Bomb will be entering open beta on June 2, and to celebrate this announcement, a new video that asks the question "What is Dirty Bomb?" has been released.
The studio behind Brink, Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, and Dirty Bomb are now working on an iOS-exclusive shooter called Tempo.