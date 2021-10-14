New Splash Damage sci-fi game announced Splash Damage celebrates its 20th anniversary with an announcement of a new game.

Over the course of the last two decades, Splash Damage has worke on a series of popular video game franchises. From Gears of War, to Wolfenstein, and Halo, Splash Damage has had its hand on plenty of established shooters. The company is turning 20 this year, and is looking to celebrate in a big way. Splash Damage has announced a brand new game set in a sci-fi universe.

Splash Damage announced its new game in a blog post to its website. The studio reflects on its 20-year history, and looks to the future by announcing its next project. What’s interesting is that the post also serves as a call for new applicants to the studio. The developer is looking to fill several positions, including Art Director, Technical Animator, and Lead UI Artist.

Splash Damage doesn’t give many details about the game, not even a name. This is because it’s still incredibly early in the development process, hence the numerous open positions at the studio. What we do know, however, is that the new Splash Damage game will be set in an “original sci-fi universe.” The artwork shown depicts a character standing on some celestial body in outer space, holding what appears to be a weapon. Given the developer’s roots, it’s likely that this new title will be a shooter.

With 20 years now in the rearview mirror, Splash Damage is showing no signs of slowing down. The studio is currently in the early stages of development on its next game, and is looking to add new members to its team. For future updates on Splash Damage and its newly announced project, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.