Gears Tactics launch trailer introduces Gabe Diaz and Locust leader Ukkon Get ready for a more strategic vision of the Gears universe when Gears Tactics debuts later in April.

Ready to sink your teeth into some more Gears? Gears Tactics is on its way to Xbox One and PC by way of Windows 10 at the end of the month. You'll be able to jump in-game for a fast-paced, turn-based strategy game featuring your favorite Gears of War characters and locations.

Set 12 years ahead of the original Gears of War, cities all over the planet Sera are falling like dominoes to the Locust Horde as they push their way to the surface. In this new trailer, you get to know a few of the characters you'll be playing with and as: Gabe Diaz for one, as you work to recruit and train your squads as you pursue a mission to take down the Locust army under Ukkon, their leader.

Throughout a character-driven story, you'll customize your squad, equipment, and more as you charge into battle and command your own squad. Of course there'll be plenty of bosses to face, too. You'll have to stop and think before you start tearing through Locusts, though. That's the nature of a strategy game, after all, and you've got to make sure you're being tactical about it, at the very least.

Still on the fence about whether Gears Tactics is for you? Be sure to check out the launch trailer and be sure to comment below if you think you'll be picking up a copy. It'll hit store shelves on April 28. If you decide to jump on board, let us know how it's treating you. It's a lot different vision for Gears, after all.