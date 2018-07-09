Chicago Cubs SS Javier Baez to be MLB The Show 20 cover athlete
Chicago Cubs phenom Javier Baez will be the next baseball superstar to grace the cover of MLB The Show.
It's an abbreviated season, but with an MLB The Show twist, as Sony San Diego offers new details on MLB The Show 19's new March to October game mode.
MLB The Show 19 has released its first gameplay trailer, along with a full schedule of when it will detail a few all-new game modes.
MLB The Show 18 is ready for this year's All-Star Game, with new activities available right now.
With Ken Griffey Jr. donning the cover of MLB The Show 17, Sony San Diego is honoring his video game legacy with a new Retro Mode. Shacknews went hands-on at PlayStation Experience to see just how this old-school experience feels.
Tonight kicks off a whole new format for the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby. With that in mind, MLB 15: The Show is playing digital fortune teller and has simulated tonight's outcome.
It's become one of the most reliable franchises in games for a reason. MLB 15: The Show continues to deliver a user-friendly baseball experience, while faithfully piecing together the subtle nuances of America's pastime. Our review.
MLB 15: The Show is upping the authenticity factor this year by adding licensed equipment that will tie in to player performance.
Football is over, but baseball is right around the corner. Today, Sony San Diego pulls the curtain back on MLB 15 The Show, revealing the first gameplay footage on Twitch.
The next MLB: The Show is set to arrive in March, but MLB 14: The Show owners won't have to worry about losing their progress this time around.