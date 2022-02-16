MLB The Show 22 technical test start and end times Find out when you can get a first look at MLB The Show on PlayStation, Xbox, and (for the first time) on Nintendo Switch.

After diving into Xbox waters for the first time last year, PlayStation's baseball franchise is now coming to Nintendo Switch with MLB The Show 22. With Sony San Diego promising cross-platform play and numerous online options, the studio needs to ensure everything is working properly ahead of the game hitting store shelves. Our guide will help brief you on the start and end times for this trial, so you'll be ready to step up to the plate.

MLB The Show 22 technical test start and end times

According to the MLB The Show 22 website, the game's technical test will start on Thursday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. This technical test will continue until Wednesday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m ET. This test will be open to all players in the United States and Canada and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Valid PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, and Nintendo Switch Online memberships are required to participate.

The MLB The Show 22 technical test will look to stress test the game's servers across a variety of game modes. This includes both head-to-head and the newly-revealed online co-op mode. Sony San Diego will also look to take feedback on gameplay and other various features. A discussion forum will open up on the MLB The Show website to allow for users to leave their feedback.

The full MLB The Show 22 technical test is available to download right now, in case you want to grab it ahead of the trial's start time. If you participate in in the tech test before the end time and like what you see, the wait for the full release won't be long. Look for the newest entry in Sony San Diego's baseball franchise to release on April 5.