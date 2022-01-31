New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

MLB The Show 22 reveals cover athlete Shohei Ohtani & Switch release

Shohei Ohtani will star on the cover of MLB The Show 22, which comes to the Switch for the first time.
Donovan Erskine
2

MLB The Show is not only a staple in the annual sports sim line-up but also a key release for PlayStation consoles. Ahead of its release this April, developers at San Diego Studio have revealed Shohei Ohtani as the game’s cover star. While last year saw the baseball franchise get its first-ever Xbox launch, MLB The Show 22 will be the first entry to be released on the Nintendo Switch.

San Diego Studio revealed Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 22 on January 31, 2022. The latest chapter in the baseball simulation franchise is set to be released on April 5, 2022. The game will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. This marks the franchise’s first time on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

MLB The Show 22 will once again be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one. What’s more, the game will further unify the experience with cross-play and cross-progression. MLB The Show 22 players on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch can all play against each other, and even carry progress over across consoles by linking their MLB The Show account. We learn more about the story of cover star Shohei Ohtani in a new post to Xbox Wire.

MLB The Show 2022 launches on April 5, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, for future updates on the game, be sure to stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

