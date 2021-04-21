New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to bunt in MLB The Show 21

Here's how you can bunt the baseball in MLB The Show 21.
Donovan Erskine
1

There’s a lot of strategy in the game of baseball. Therefore, MLB The Show 21 is full of different mechanics for players to experiment with and master. As a batter, one of the most useful tools in a player’s arsenal is the bunt. Often used to tap the ball into play so that runners can advance, bunting is also a viable option in MLB The Show 21. Let’s look at how to bunt in MLB The Show 21.

How to bunt in MLB The Show 21

To bunt in MLB The Show 21, you just need to press triangle (PlayStation) or Y (Xbox). There are two ways to bunt in MLB The Show 21, with each being more useful depending on the situation. Pressing triangle/Y early in the pitch process and holding the button down will sacrifice bunt. Pressing the button late in the pitching process will perform a drag bunt.

The sacrifice bunt is best used in situations where the player already knows they want to bunt before the pitch is thrown. Because of this, they will typically kneel down and get into a solid bunting formation before the pitch is even delivered. Sacrifice bunts are useful when a team really wants to advance players from bases.

Drag bunts are typically less pre-meditated than a sacrifice bunt, and are usually performed just before the pitch is delivered. Since players performing a drag bunt don’t show that they’re preparing to bunt, this move is often used to take opposing players off-guard, providing a valuable extra time for the hitter and runners to advance and get on base while the fielders scramble to get to the ball and make a play.

Now that you know how to bunt in MLB The Show 21, you’ve got another tool to add to your belt when you’re up to bat. Stick with us here at Shacknews for more on MLB The Show.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

