Snapchat and Zynga join forces for multi-game partnership
The pair's first joint game is Bumped Out, which was first revealed during the Snap Partner Summit.
The pair's first joint game is Bumped Out, which was first revealed during the Snap Partner Summit.
Parent company of social media platform Snapchat may be playing with the idea of moving into the video games market.
It's time for users to brave a whole new path of dancing food memes and high-pitch voice filters.
The technology and social media company is reportedly laying off a chunk of its engineering department.
If you think the new Snapchat update sucks, you aren't alone.
Annoyed by automatic software updates in iOS 11? Check out how to disable automatic updates on your iPhone.
New reports indicate that huge numbers of the video-enabled Snapchat sunglasses are sitting unsold on warehouse shelves.