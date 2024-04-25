New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Snapchat (SNAP) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Snapchat reported better than expected revenue and EPS during Q1 2024.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Snapchat (SNAP) reported its Q1 2024 earnings results today. The company beat both revenue and EPS expectations.

An after-hours stock chart for Snapchat (SNA) for April 25, 2024

Snapchat posted its Q1 2024 earnings results to its investor relations website. The company reported $1.2 billion in revenue against an expectation of $1.1 billion. In terms of earnings per share (EPS), Snapchat posted a surprise $0.03/share profit against expectations of a $0.05/share loss, and an EPS whisper number of $0.01/share loss.

Snapchat’s Q1 2024 results look good versus expectations leading up to the report. They aren’t the only company reporting, however. Be sure to visit the financial topic on Shacknews for more gaming and technology companies reporting earnings.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola