Snapchat (SNAP) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Snapchat (SNAP) reported its Q1 2024 earnings results today. The company beat both revenue and EPS expectations.

Snapchat posted its Q1 2024 earnings results to its investor relations website. The company reported $1.2 billion in revenue against an expectation of $1.1 billion. In terms of earnings per share (EPS), Snapchat posted a surprise $0.03/share profit against expectations of a $0.05/share loss, and an EPS whisper number of $0.01/share loss.

“The value we provide our community and advertising partners has translated into improved financial performance,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO. “Our large, growing, and hard-to-reach community, brand-safe environment, and full-funnel advertising solutions have made us an increasingly important partner for businesses of all sizes.”

Snapchat's Q1 2024 results look good versus expectations leading up to the report.