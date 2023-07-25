Snapchat (SNAP) Q2 2023 earnings results miss EPS whisper number & revenue estimates

Snapchat (SNAP), the company behind the social media platform known for its ephemeral posts and camera technology, is among those sharing its latest round of earnings this week. It’s a bit of a mixed bag this time around. While the company missed on revenue and reported a loss on EPS, it wasn’t as bad as some analysts were expecting.
Snapchat’s Q2 2023 earnings results were shared in an official press release on its website today. In the report, Snapchat revealed a $1.07 billion quarter, which comes in just under the expectation of $1.1 billion. The company also posted a $0.02 loss-per-share against an expected loss of $0.04. “We are excited by the progress we have made delivering increased return on investment for our advertising partners, growing our community to 397 million daily active users, and reaching more than 4 million Snapchat+ subscribers,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO.
Snapchat also provided guidance for the upcoming third quarter.
Today also brought financial news for Microsoft and Google by way of their own earnings reports. Shacknews will continue to share the biggest financial stories in technology.
