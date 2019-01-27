SonicFox added as an NPC in Skullgirls
SonicFox has been immortalized as a big, furry NPC in Skullgirls, which you can see in a brief clip from the legend himself.
SonicFox has been immortalized as a big, furry NPC in Skullgirls, which you can see in a brief clip from the legend himself.
He's competing to be the first Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion, but first, Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean took a moment to talk to Shacknews about this weekend's tournament, Mortal Kombat 11, Skullgirls, and being the most visible black, furry, queer face in gaming.
Lab Zero Games has brought its sleekly animated fighter to PlayStation 4 with a slew of new features. Does this director's cut of sorts still hold up against the original? Our impressions.
Skullgirls Encore is getting one of its most unique combatants yet today, with the addition of pro wrestler extraordinaire, Beowulf.
Lab Zero Games looks to have cracked an interesting nut for the upcoming Skullgirls Encore on PS4, showing off PS3 arcade stick compatibility.
Eliza walks like an Egyptian onto Skullgirls Encore this coming Tuesday.
Skullgirls will make its way to PS4 and Vita, with Lab Zero debuting new characters at Evo.
Skullgirls Encore is free of charge to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting this week.