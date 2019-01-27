Echo Fox's SonicFox on Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mortal Kombat 11, and more

He's competing to be the first Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion, but first, Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean took a moment to talk to Shacknews about this weekend's tournament, Mortal Kombat 11, Skullgirls, and being the most visible black, furry, queer face in gaming.