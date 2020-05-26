SonicFox added as an NPC in Skullgirls SonicFox has been immortalized as a big, furry NPC in Skullgirls, which you can see in a brief clip from the legend himself.

Fighting game pro Dominique "SonicFox" McLean has officially been added to Skullgirls as a non-playable character.

McLean, known across the globe as one of the best Dragon Ball FighterZ and Mortal Kombat players going (and one of Shacknews' favorite combatants of 2018), took to Twitter to express their glee as well as a quick clip of his fursona in the game.

"IVE BEEN SO EXCITED TO TALK ABOUT THIS BUT YEAH," SonicFox wrote in their tweet, "SONICFOX IS FINALLY AN NPC IN SKULLGIRLS! AAAA IM SO HAPPY"

In the clip, SonicFox is seen in the Class Notes training stage, where the character Ms. Victoria would normally be standing near a chalkboard. School is in session, and SonicFox is handing out lessons.

SonicFox has history with Skullgirls, having won a tournament back in EVO 2015 with the title, and now that the fighting game is returning with EVO Online 2020, it looks like players will have good reason to jump back in. Who hasn't wanted to be immortalized in one of their favorite video games?

Congrats to SonicFox! We'll be keeping our peepers open in-game for that iconic fursuit.