Big Pharma is bringing pharmaceutical management to consoles
Get ready to battle disease and turn a profit. Big Pharma is coming to consoles in December.
Get ready to battle disease and turn a profit. Big Pharma is coming to consoles in December.
We went to Renton Seattle to attend a preview event and got hands-on with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Here's everything we learned.
Pixel Crow's police simulator has made its way to consoles but how does it fare? Our review.
Live out all your Geek Squad fantasies with PC Building Simulator.
If you've ever wanted to live the life of a YouTube giant, Youtubers Life: OMG Edition has you covered.
Parce que nous avons eu un petit convoi rockin pendant la nuit.
Joy-Toilet is developing what we'd like to possibly consider to be the simulation game of the decade as players build their own adult entertainment industry empire.
Meet Yandere Sim - a game that encourages players to kill school girls who even think about looking at your man.
Rocksmith 2014 rocks on this week with a new five-pack of DLC from Cake.
The Kinectimals are running wild in a new mobile game for Windows 8, available now.