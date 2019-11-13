Big Pharma is bringing pharmaceutical management to consoles Get ready to battle disease and turn a profit. Big Pharma is coming to consoles in December.

When it comes to business sim games, we’ve seen zoos, restaurants, and roller coasters a plenty, but few have tackled a dicey subject like Big Pharma. The game (pretty successfully) asks players to manage the battle against disease against the cost of curing all of the problem, and console players will have a chance to get their conscience tested in this business sim come December.

Studio Klabater announced a date for Big Pharma on consoles on November 13, 2019. Though we knew the game was coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, we only just got a confirmed date today. Big Pharma is set for December 5, 2019 on all above consoles worldwide. Players will be able to jump in and enjoy the dizzying array of 35 specific building and management challenges or engage in a free-form mode to make the best and most sustainable pharmaceutical lab and factory they can make. You can check out the console trailer below.

Big Pharma balances innovation and advancement with an old conspiracy of the medical industry: If you cure 100% of the disease, what will you sell to make money? And so players engage in a balancing act between advancing their factories and handling their business just well enough to keep it going, resulting in a multi-tiered challenging game of building and business decisions. Launched in 2015 on Steam, Big Pharma already garnered a good following and positive reaction from players for its unique complexity and cheeky nature.

The console version of the game is meant to be intuitive without losing any of the fun of the core gameplay in Big Pharma’s PC version.

“We put a lot of effort to adapt PC controls and steering to consoles, and the game now plays perfectly with a gamepad,” claimed Klabater CMO Lukasz Mach.

With that, console players should be able to enjoy all of the unique puzzle-solving and engagement that PC players have had for sometime when Big Pharma finally launches in December. It's not the only indie game on the move either. Check out Devolver Digital's Carrion, which was just announced for Xbox One as well.