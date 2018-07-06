Evening Reading - January 28, 2020
Holy cow, what an eventful night! Let's get right into your Evening Reading.
That's a lot of blocky Pokémon.
While this casual racism simulator is clearly a better game than its predecessor, the failed attempts at humor and lack of multiplayer keep A Legend Reborn from approaching mediocrity.
The zany world of Shaq Fu returns in A Legend Reborn, set to make its formal debut later this year.
Do it for Shaqnews!
It finally happened! Shaq and Shack joined forces to do it for Shacknews!
Is having a Sonos-compatible sex partner worth the potential risks?
Visual Concept’s basketball sim is pretty much Shenmue now.
Start your engines, buy your crate keys, and join us on Twitch!