Evening Reading - January 28, 2020

Holy cow, what an eventful night! Let's get right into your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Smash Ultimate 7.0.0 update drops with nerfs, buffs, and shield changes

Sakurai posted an unlisted short video from Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel. Check out our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 7.0.0 patch notes article to get up to date on all of the changes, but let's take a look at the Smash community's takes.

Zelda buff is real.

What does MkLeo think about the patch?

Dark Wizzy thinks the Joke nerf is bigger than MkLeo believes.

D1 with a hot take. Byleth is pretty good.

Oh, that Ryu buff tho.

Piranha Plant mains will care about this.

Holographic Geoff is bummed about being left out of Smash Ultimate again. He is in Death Stranding, so he has that going for him.

Shaq News - Shaquille O'Neal remembers his friend Kobe Bryant

LeBron also posted some words about his friend and mentor Kobe Bryant. I know this player, and Bron is about to win several championships in a row.

Dota 2 True Sight: The International 2019 Finals

Check out this Dota 2 TI documentary video from Valve.

Pocket Possum

That is certainly an Internet video.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Did you have tacos today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola