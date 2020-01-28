Evening Reading - January 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Smash Ultimate 7.0.0 update drops with nerfs, buffs, and shield changes
Sakurai posted an unlisted short video from Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel. Check out our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 7.0.0 patch notes article to get up to date on all of the changes, but let's take a look at the Smash community's takes.
SHAKING pic.twitter.com/Q2JAkGL6wh— Zee (@Blun_Z) January 29, 2020
Zelda buff is real.
Zelda mains showing up at the next local. pic.twitter.com/s39AfR94tO— 𝐯 𝐞 𝐧 @ Genesis 7! (@SUGOI_ven) January 29, 2020
What does MkLeo think about the patch?
Byleth is definitely worth trying. Also, jokers nerfs arent that bad so we good— FOX | MkLeo 🐞 (@Mkleosb) January 29, 2020
Dark Wizzy thinks the Joke nerf is bigger than MkLeo believes.
So down gun is still a good move, the hitbox just actually makes sense now. It still does it’s job it just makes you have to be more accurate. Basically dont autopilot— ⚔️ MVG Dark Wizzy ⚔️ (@Dark_Wizzy_) January 29, 2020
Also heavy combo based characters like Mario and Peach will deplete Arsene way faster. Thats huge@Samsora_ 🙌
D1 with a hot take. Byleth is pretty good.
I know I will get flack for this but...— D1 @ #G7 (@xD1x) January 29, 2020
...I like playing Byleth more than Hero
*runs*
Oh, that Ryu buff tho.
YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/mgo5Er7BnT— Riddles (@Riddlesmk) January 29, 2020
Piranha Plant mains will care about this.
THE MOST IMPORTANT PATCH NOTE pic.twitter.com/wawTakt11r— GimR @ #Glitch8 (@VGBC_GimR) January 29, 2020
Kirby mains, rise up!
Smash Ultimate buffs Kirby again. pic.twitter.com/f6XhWOdGlb— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 29, 2020
Holographic Geoff is bummed about being left out of Smash Ultimate again. He is in Death Stranding, so he has that going for him.
How am I still not in #SuperSmashBrosUltimate? That new 7.0.0 patch would have been a great time to add me in an update. There’s always 8.0.0. Right @Sora_Sakurai? I just want to celebrating gaming. Please understand. 😔 pic.twitter.com/zsMDNM0pum— Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) January 29, 2020
Shaq News - Shaquille O'Neal remembers his friend Kobe Bryant
LeBron also posted some words about his friend and mentor Kobe Bryant. I know this player, and Bron is about to win several championships in a row.
January 28, 2020
Dota 2 True Sight: The International 2019 Finals
Check out this Dota 2 TI documentary video from Valve.
Pocket Possum
POCKET POSSUM! pic.twitter.com/3mLwEN1bty— 𝓛𝔂𝓷𝓸✨ (@Lyno_DaHusky) January 23, 2020
That is certainly an Internet video.
Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
Doops... pic.twitter.com/RUzVQicmcu— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 29, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Did you have tacos today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
