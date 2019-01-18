New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Binary Domain registered for February launch

Sega Japan's robot-hating, squad-based shooter will launch on February 14. Sega's also detailed the 'Consequence' system that sees your chums reaction to how you fight and what you say to them.

