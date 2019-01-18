Sega's 60th anniversary opens with a relaunch of the website & new mascot
Sega introduced a new website and a fun throwback to Japanese Saturn era mascot Segata Sanshiro for its 60th anniversary. Go Sega.
Rieko Kodama will receive the GDCA 2018 Pioneer Award for her efforts in video game artistry, direction, and production over the last three decades.
The gang took to the streets in celebration of the Shenmue 1 & 2 re-release.
If I rubbed a lamp containing a genie, one of my three wishes would be for a Dreamcast Mini. The other two wishes would be for Thin Lizzy to un-die and reform and for Kellogg's to bring back Frosted Double Dip Crunch.
Sega Japan's robot-hating, squad-based shooter will launch on February 14. Sega's also detailed the 'Consequence' system that sees your chums reaction to how you fight and what you say to them.