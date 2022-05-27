Sega Japan 'urgent' livestream announced for June Executive manager Hiroyuki Miyazaki and creative producer Yosuke Okunari will be delivering a livestream next week.

It looks like Sega is getting ready to show off something big, at least as far as its Japanese branch of business is concerned. As we move into a June without E3, a number of major game companies are announcing plans for presentations and livestreams. Sega is no exception. It would appear that an “urgent” livestream is coming next week on Japanese Sega channels and will be hosted by longtime Sega leads Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari.

Sega announced its upcoming live broadcast via its Japanese Twitter on May 27, 2022. On June 3, 2022 at 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET, Sega executive manager Hiroyuki Miyazaki and creative producer Yosuke Okunari will go live on the Sega YouTube channel to share new reveals and updates from the company in what is being called an “urgent” live broadcast. There’s no indication of what will be show. However, the hosts are veteran devs of Sega’s staff, having put in time on iconic Sega franchises like Puyo Puyo, Phantasy Star Online, Sonic the Hedgehog, NiGHTs, Jet Set Radio, and Panzer Dragoon. It feels likely we could see something substantial from Sega during this June 3 broadcast, even if it’s Japan-only at the moment.

The only thing Sega left in its livestream announcement was a chocolate confection shaped like a Sega Genesis controller. We don't yet know what it will show during its June 3 "urgent" live broadcast.

Sega also has a lot of irons in the fire as it works to launch several immediate and large-scale projects in the near future. Sonic Frontiers is on the horizon, giving us the latest video game entry for the Blue Blur in what looks like an open world adventure setting. We still haven’t seen anything in the way of gameplay, but Sega has recently promised that Sonic Frontiers is on track for a holiday 2022 release. There’s also Sega’s supposed “Super Game”. It has teamed up with Microsoft to make something big that may encompass many of its major franchises, but we still have no idea what that is either.

With this livestream set to arrive next week, it will be interesting to see what Sega has up its sleeve. Stay tuned as the stream kicks off next week and be on the lookout for any reveals and news from the event right here at Shacknews.