Sega says Sonic Frontiers still shooting for holiday 2022 release According to a recent Sonic Official livestream, Sonic Frontiers is still on track to launch at the end of this year.

With so much going on in 2022, not to mention the constant remaining disruptions from COVID-19, we’ve seen a lot of high-profile video games and products delayed. It would be no surprise if the next big Sonic game followed suit, given it’s Sega’s crown jewel franchise. However, Sega staff recently claimed that’s not going to be the case so far. Sonic Frontiers is still on track for holiday 2022 release and we may be able to expect news and updates soon.

This came out of recent episode of the Sonic Official livestream, as spotted by Nintendo Life. During the broadcast, Sega of America's social media manager Katie Chrzanowski shared that despite few updates as of late and fears of a delay, Sonic Frontiers is still currently on track to release during the holiday season this year. Chrzanowski even claimed we may see some news in the near future, though she could share little more at the moment.

“See a lot of people asking about [Sonic] Frontiers, we don't have news on Frontiers today but don't worry soon,” Chrzanowski claimed. “It's still set to come out this holiday, so we will have news for you this year, don't worry.”

With what looks like an open-world design, we're looking forward to seeing what Sonic Frontiers has for us when it launches during holiday 2022.

This may come as a relief to Sonic fans that may have been concerned about Sonic Frontiers being delayed. Given that we’ve seen quite a few gaming and tech projects delayed this year alone, including Sega’s own Two Point Campus, it would likely come as little surprise if Sonic Frontiers was also pushed back. That said, Sega also hasn’t given the game a release date past its holiday 2022 window, so it definitely also has some wiggle room.

Sonic Frontiers is an interesting step for the series. Set to be what looks like an open-world game, we should be able to explore Mobius with Sonic and friends like never before. We’re still waiting to see gameplay and a proper release date, but if Chrzanowski is correct, we might not be waiting too much longer. With the game still on track for the end of this year, stay tuned for further news and updates as they become available.