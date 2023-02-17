Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sega raises annual employee salaries in Japan by 15%

The publisher will increase monthly salaries by around 30 percent, with annual salary increases coming in around 15 percent.
Morgan Shaver
Announced by Sega earlier today, the company is increasing employee salaries in Japan in an effort to “further stabilize employee income and create a more comfortable working environment, as well as to further strengthen its global competitiveness.”

The revision to Sega’s compensation system will take effect July 1, 2023, and will see the average monthly salary of existing employees increase by approximately 30 percent. In terms of annual salary, the average increase will be about 15 percent.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

