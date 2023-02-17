Sega raises annual employee salaries in Japan by 15%

Announced by Sega earlier today, the company is increasing employee salaries in Japan in an effort to “further stabilize employee income and create a more comfortable working environment, as well as to further strengthen its global competitiveness.”
The revision to Sega’s compensation system will take effect July 1, 2023, and will see the average monthly salary of existing employees increase by approximately 30 percent. In terms of annual salary, the average increase will be about 15 percent.
