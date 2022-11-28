Sonic Frontiers Update 1.10 takes aim at map bugs, game crashes & further glitches One of the first major updates to Sonic Frontiers is rolling out on PlayStation and will come to PC and other consoles soon.

Sonic Frontiers is a pretty good Sonic game, but it isn’t without faults. Many players have faced a number of annoying bugs and glitches throughout the game that have either impeded progress or crashed the game altogether. Sega is working towards fixing up these issues and further polishing the game, though. Sonic Frontiers Update 1.10 is rolling out on PlayStation consoles with further platforms coming later, and the patch notes are available now.

Sonic Frontiers Update 1.10

Sonic Frontiers Update 1.10 has rolled out on PS4 and PS5 and will bring bug fixes to further platforms in the near future.

Source: Twitter

Sega and Sonic Team released the patch notes for Sonic Frontiers Update 1.10 recently, though curiously only on Japanese Sega channels. Nonetheless, UpdateCrazy nabbed the notes and provided a reportedly accurate translation. The notable fixes in this update address game-crashing bugs, certain bugs affecting the map, and one particular bug causing a boss on Kronos Island to disappear when failing and reattempting the fight. There are also other fixes. Check out the rundown of Sonic Frontiers Update 1.10 below:

Fixed random crashing bugs.

Addressed audio related issues.

Added UI improvements.

Added gameplay optimizations.

Added stability and performance improvements.

Other minor fixes.

Unfortunately, it likely doesn’t tell players as much as they would like to know about what’s going on in these latest patch notes, but Sonic Frontiers is hardly a bad game. We very much enjoyed it in our Shacknews review and were not alone among critics. Nonetheless, as the update rolls out on PC and other platforms, stay tuned for further Sonic Frontiers news and updates right here at Shacknews.