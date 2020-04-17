Shacknews Dump - April 17, 2020
On the first episode of Shacknews Dump, we'll be chatting about SDCC 2020, the death of beloved voice actors Rick May and Keiji Fujiwara, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake review, and more.
It looks like there will be no San Diego Comic Con in 2020 as concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to make large gatherings impossible.