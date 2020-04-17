New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

All Stories Tagged: SDCC 2020

Shacknews Dump - April 17, 2020

On the first episode of Shacknews Dump, we'll be chatting about SDCC 2020, the death of beloved voice actors Rick May and Keiji Fujiwara, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake review, and more.

Hello, Meet Lola