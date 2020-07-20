Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of July 20, 2020 Your one-stop-shop to all the live content we have scheduled for the week of July 20, 2020.

This is an exciting week for us here at Shacknews. While we have our usual bevy of content planned to appear on the official Shacknews Twitch channel, we're also going to be hosting a good amount of content on the official Comic-Con channel as SDCC 2020 kicks off its virtual event at the end of the week. Below we've put together a complete schedule of all the shows that we have planned this week, though it is worth noting that some plans may change as we get deeper into the week, depending on factors outside of our control.

Last updated on July 20 at 12:00 p.m. PDT

Editor's note: All content denoted with a * will be broadcast live from the official Comic Con channel on Twitch.

Livestream Schedule for the Week of July 20 TIME SHOW NAME Monday, July 20 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT Indie-licious checks out Ooblets 6:30 p.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. PDT Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake and Asif Tuesday, July 21 7:30 p.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. PDT Rusty Claymore becomes the Ghost of Tsushima with Blake Morse Wednesday, July 22 2:00 p.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT Quest for Adventure with Josh Thursday, July 23 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT SDCC at Home powered by Shacknews* 2:00 p.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT Xbox Series X Live Reaction Stream* 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. PDT Special Shacknews Giveaway and Trivia Session!* 7:00 p.m. EDT / 4:00 p.m. PDT The Daily SDCC at Home Shacknews Dump* After the Shacknews Dump Post Dump Extravaganza - Xbox One X Giveaway Friday, July 24 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT Good Morning, SDCC at Home powered by Shacknews* 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12 p.m. PDT Marvel's Avengers Assemble! Panel* 5 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. PDT The Future of Marvel Puzzel Quest* 6 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. PDT Intro to Marvel Puzzle Quest Tournaments* 7:00 p.m. EDT / 4:00 p.m. PDT The Daily SDCC at Home Shacknews Dump* Saturday, July 25 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT Good Morning, SDCC at Home powered by Shacknews* 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12 p.m. PDT Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Open House* 5 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. PDT Special Shacknews Giveaway and Trivia Session!* 6 p.m. EDT / 3 p.m. PDT Walking Dead Saints and Sinners MST3K (subject to change)* 7:00 p.m. EDT / 4:00 p.m. PDT The Daily SDCC at Home Shacknews Dump* After the Shacknews Dump Post Dump Extravaganza - Xbox One X Giveaway 9:00 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT Shacknews Stimulus Games: Staff Edition Part 2

If you're an avid reader or watcher of Shacknews, then please consider subscribing to us on Twitch. You can subscribe via a free Twitch Prime sub if you have Amazon Prime. For more details on that, check out our guide on how to connect Amazon Prime and Twitch.

