Shacknews Dump: July 23 - SDCC @ Home Day 1 Join your favorite #2 boys for a deep dive into Microsoft's Xbox Series X Games Showcase event.

The news can’t stop, won’t stop, might stop someday, but until it does, someone had to deliver the payload of hot gaming stories each week. Thankfully, it’s time for a special SDCC edition of the Shacknews Dump.

On this July 23 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Microsoft had plenty to share about the upcoming Xbox Series X at their Games Showcase event that was livestreamed earlier this afternoon. Gamer got a first look at a wide variety of new games, including Halo: Infinite, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and Fable. Our expert panel is on hand to discuss the reveals and share their thoughts on our latest look at the upcoming console generation.

All this and more is coming at you on today’s Shacknews Dump, which you can check out at 1:00PM PT / 4:00PM ET on the official SDCC Twitch channel.

