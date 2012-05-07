Jackie Robinson is the cover star of MLB The Show 21's Collector's Editions
MLB and Negro Leagues baseball legend Jackie Robinson will grace the cover of digital and physical Collector's Editions for MLB The Show 21.
MLB and Negro Leagues baseball legend Jackie Robinson will grace the cover of digital and physical Collector's Editions for MLB The Show 21.
Sony's San Diego studio is known for their quality work on the MLB The Show series. But the studio also worked on NBA The Inside, a series that disappeared after its 2008 release. So what happened?