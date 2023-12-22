New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best Sports Game of 2023 - MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 continued the series' streak of providing consistent and enjoyable baseball simulation experiences.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s easy to be cynical about the annualized sports video game franchises, but MLB The Show is undoubtedly the best of them. MLB The Show 23 continues the franchise’s hot streak by offering a supreme baseball experience, with A+ presentation, gameplay, and customization. San Diego studio has mastered the feel of walking onto the diamond and hitting a homerun, making a double play, or pitching a no-hitter.

This year, MLB The show 23 elevated the game with the introduction of the Negro Leagues, a game mode that spotlights Black baseball legends like Hank Aaron and Jackie Robinson. You get to play through iconic moments in their careers, recreated with authentic stadiums, uniforms, and commentating. You’re also treated to brief history lessons about the players and their respective impacts on professional baseball, which San Diego Studio collaborated with the Negro Leagues Museum.

MLB The Show 23 features a slew of returning modes in Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty. They continue to be diverse ways to enjoy the baseball sim, offering unique player and team-building challenges. The game also features crossplay support, allowing players to duke it out across consoles. Speaking of consoles, MLB The Show 23 is a PlayStation Studios title that not only launched on Xbox, but it’s also on Game Pass!

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

