Jackie Robinson is the cover star of MLB The Show 21's Collector's Editions MLB and Negro Leagues baseball legend Jackie Robinson will grace the cover of digital and physical Collector's Editions for MLB The Show 21.

Baseball has come a long way in the history of the world around. Particularly in the U.S., it was a center point of civil rights conversation. Where once U.S. Baseball was segregated between Major League Baseball and the Negro Leagues, the two leagues began a slow move towards integration throughout the late 1940s through the 1960s. An icon of that conversation was Jackie Robinson, who was the first player to break the color barrier and enter the MLB. Not only that, Robinson became the first African American player to ever be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. In MLB The Show 21, Jackie Robinson will be immortalized yet again. He has recently been announced as the cover star of Collector’s Editions for the game.

Sony announced Jackie Robinson for the cover of MLB The Show 21 special editions via a blog post on February 3, 2021. The announcement was made with a trailer revealing the Collector’s Edition covers featuring Robinson. Set for an April 20, 2021 release, MLB The Show 21 will feature Robinson on digital and physical special editions, including Jackie Robinson Editions, Jackie Robinson Deluxe Editions, and the Digital Deluxe Editions of the game.

Jackie Robinson is an icon of baseball history with a successful career that spanned both the Negro Leagues and MLB. As we enter Black History Month, the announcement of Jackie Robinson as the cover star for The Show 21 editions is a fantastic reveal and should come as a welcome delight to any longtime baseball fan.

MLB The Show 21 also marks an expansion of the series. In addition to the usual PlayStation launches, MLB The Show 21 will also be launching day one on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S for the first time, complete with crossplay between all versions.

As MLB The Show 21 becomes a game available to more players when it comes out in April, Jackie Robinson on the Collector’s Editions sounds like a fantastic way to commemorate this year’s game and honor an icon all in one. Stay tuned for more on MLB The Show 21 as we get closer to its 2021 release date.