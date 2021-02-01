MLB The Show 21 gets April release date, coming to Xbox for the first time with crossplay Sony's MLB sim franchise is heading to Xbox consoles with full crossplay support.

Both Sony and Microsoft have been fairly quiet about their 2021 plans. With the pandemic causing all kinds of uncertainty, it’s likely that it’ll be a constant slow-trickle of new information throughout the year. Well, Sony just officially announced and slated the release date for the next entry in one of its hallmark franchises, MLB The Show 21. In addition to revealing its cover athlete, Fernando “El Nino” Tatis Jr., Sony revealed that the game will also be launching on Xbox consoles this April, with full cross-platform play available on day one.

A post was made to PlayStation’s website where they spoke about MLB The Show 21 and its cover athlete. “It was a year in which new talent announced itself to the world, flipping bats, dancing and bringing plenty of electric moments to the game. Arguably, no one did this better than the MLB The Show cover athlete Fernando “El Nino” Tatis Jr.” Tatis Jr. will be the first member of the San Diego Padres to grace the cover of MLB The Show in North America.

What’s most fascinating, is the fact that MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Since the series first began in 2006, MLB The Show has been a PlayStation exclusive, an annual staple on Sony’s home consoles. To see a game developed by one of Sony's in-home studios release on Xbox consoles, on the same day, is quite a big deal. When MLB The Show launches on April 20, there will be full crossplay support, allowing Xbox and PlayStation players to hit the diamond together.

This is a move that will be a great benefit for all parties involved. Sony will surely rake in more cash with an entirely new market of players to sell to, and Microsoft will finally have a premiere baseball sim on Xbox consoles. It’ll also be interesting to see how popular crossplay is among players. If there’s any genre of game that can succeed in crossplay, without compromising competitive integrity, it’s sports sims. With MLB The Show leading by example, maybe we could see NBA 2K or Madden make the jump in the near future.

MLB The Show launches day and date on PS4 and PS5 with cross-platform play on @Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S 🤝 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 1, 2021

MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be $59.99 on PS4/XB1, and $69.99 for PS5/XSX. For more on the baseball sim franchise, visit the topic page on Shacknews dedicated to MLB The Show.