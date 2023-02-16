Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

MLB The Show 23 Tech Test end date

Here's when the MLB The Show 23 Tech Test will end.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
2

MLB The Show is the latest installation in San Diego Studios’ baseball simulator franchise. Set to launch in March, players have the opportunity to experience the game ahead of its global release thanks to a Tech Test. The Tech Test is primarily used to ensure that the game’s online functions are working as intended and to identify any glaring issues with the game before launch. If you’ve been enjoying the Tech Test and want to know how much time you have left, let’s check out the end date for the MLB The Show 23 Tech Test.

MLB The Show 23 Tech Test end date

A player preparing to catch a ball in the outfield.

Source: PlayStation Studios

The MLB The Show 23 Tech Test will end on February 21, 2023, at 10 a.m.PT/1 p.m. ET. San Diego Studios confirmed this information in a tweet. When this time comes, San Diego Studios will shut the servers down, and the game won’t be playable until its March 28 launch.

The MLB The Show 23 Tech Test allows players to participate in cross-platform online matches. They can also check out the new online Ranked co-op mode. While players will certainly enjoy getting to play the game early, the Tech Test is meant to help the developers identify any necessary improvements to the experience, as the company explains on its website. “This will provide us valuable information on matchmaking, server stability, and game stability to help make MLB The Show 23 a great experience on day one.”

Now that you know exactly when the MLB The Show 23 Tech Test will end, you can play as much of the game as possible before it’s no longer available. Of course, it won’t be that much longer until players can enjoy the full experience, as MLB The Show 23 will be released on March 28.

