THQ Nordic parent company acquires Saber Interactive for $150 million
The developers behind the Witcher 3 Switch port and the World War Z game have been picked up by THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group for an alleged $150 million.
'It was a good time to move over,' said Willits of his massive move.
Jump into World War Z and a ton of zombie chaos this April.
Saber Interactive's zombie shooter World War Z aims to wow players with swarms of the undead, even in PvP modes.
Secret secret, I've got a secret!
The zany world of Shaq Fu returns in A Legend Reborn, set to make its formal debut later this year.
Remember NBA Street and NBA Jam? Yeah, it's similar.
God Mode is coming to the PC and Xbox 360 on April 19, Atlas has announced.
Saber Interactive subsidiary Old School Games has announced God Mode, a 4-player co-op shooter that takes place in a desolate hellscape. It's due out in 2013.
Having been delayed at short notice for a little extra work, Inversion now has a new release date. Saber Interactive's gravity-warping shooter will flip onto PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on June 5, publisher Namco Bandai announced.