New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Saber Interactive

God Mode announced for PC, PSN, XBLA

Saber Interactive subsidiary Old School Games has announced God Mode, a 4-player co-op shooter that takes place in a desolate hellscape. It's due out in 2013.

Inversion dated for June following delay

Having been delayed at short notice for a little extra work, Inversion now has a new release date. Saber Interactive's gravity-warping shooter will flip onto PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on June 5, publisher Namco Bandai announced.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola