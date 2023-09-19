Evil Dead: The Game wraps up content, cancels Switch version Fear not, Evil Dead fans, the game's servers will remain active 'for the foreseeable future.'

It's been a few years since Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games rolled out Evil Dead: The Game. The game featured many of the series' most recognizable characters, all led by Ash Williams. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. On Tuesday, Saber issued a statement noting that it would not be developing further content for Evil Dead: The Game. Furthermore, the planned Switch version will never come to be.

"Today, we have made the decision not to pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game," reads the statement on the Evil Dead: The Game Twitter account. "We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game."

While it's a stinging message, Saber Interactive is dulling the pain slightly by adding that the game's servers will remain active for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the game's developers are standing by to address any major issues that may pop up down the road.

Evil Dead: The Game first released on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive and on consoles back in May 2022. It sits with a Metacritic average of 72. However, it not only received a rave review from Shacknews, but it also has "Mostly Positive" reviews on Steam, where it released just six months ago. Reviewer Greg Burke cited the great attention to detail, the respect paid to the franchise, and the captivating gameplay loop among the reasons that it stood out.

Evil Dead also received a Game of the Year edition earlier this year. That will remain available for purchase on PC and console storefronts.