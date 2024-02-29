Embracer Group to sell Saber Interactive for $500 million Saber Interactive will continue development of the Star Wars: KOTOR remake under new ownership.

Embracer Group has spent the better part of the last year laying people off, canceling games, and seeking outside funding as it continues to deal with the fallout of a $2 billion deal that fell apart at the last minute last May. In its latest move, the company will sell Saber Interactive, one of its largest subsidiaries, to a group of private investors for roughly $500 million.

News of Embracer’s Saber sale came from a Bloomberg report. Following the transaction, Saber will become a private company. Embracer Group originally acquired Saber Interactive in 2020 for $525 million.



Source: Saber Interactive

Interestingly enough, Saber Interactive is expected to continue development on the highly-anticipated remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The project was originally in the works at Aspyr before Embracer reassigned it to Saber in 2022.

This is one of the biggest moves we’ve seen Embracer make in a move to reduce costs. Most notably, Embracer recently closed Saints Row developer Volition and laid off developers at Eidos Montreal.