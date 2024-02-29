New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Embracer Group to sell Saber Interactive for $500 million

Saber Interactive will continue development of the Star Wars: KOTOR remake under new ownership.
Donovan Erskine
5

Embracer Group has spent the better part of the last year laying people off, canceling games, and seeking outside funding as it continues to deal with the fallout of a $2 billion deal that fell apart at the last minute last May. In its latest move, the company will sell Saber Interactive, one of its largest subsidiaries, to a group of private investors for roughly $500 million.

News of Embracer’s Saber sale came from a Bloomberg report. Following the transaction, Saber will become a private company. Embracer Group originally acquired Saber Interactive in 2020 for $525 million.

The Saber Interactive logo on a black background.

Source: Saber Interactive

Interestingly enough, Saber Interactive is expected to continue development on the highly-anticipated remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The project was originally in the works at Aspyr before Embracer reassigned it to Saber in 2022.

This is one of the biggest moves we’ve seen Embracer make in a move to reduce costs. Most notably, Embracer recently closed Saints Row developer Volition and laid off developers at Eidos Montreal.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

