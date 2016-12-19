Rust will be coming to Xbox One in 2020
Facepunch Studios' open world sandbox game is coming to Xbox One and slated to launch in 2020.
Garry Newman is getting a bit tired of the 'ping pong loop.'
By adopting an (unintentionally) dismissive tone and hand-waving away gender as a nonissue in Rust, the Rust developer revealed a fundamental lack of understanding toward its community.
I foresee everyone, everywhere being absolutely fine with this.
Rust implemented a new anti-cheat measure over the weekend called CheatPunch and it has already successfully removed 4,621 cheaters.
With Rust having grown into a game about surviving the natural world and its inhabitants, Facepunch Studios has acknowledged that zombies have outlived their usefulness and removed them from the game entirely.