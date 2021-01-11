Is Rust cross-platform? With Rust making its way to consoles this year, players are beginning to wonder about cross-platform play between PC and console.

For years, Rust has been a staple in the survival and crafting space on Steam and now with its impending release on console, players want to know if Rust is cross-platform. With a lot of games offering some form of cross-platform play these days, this is hardly an unusual question.

Does Rust have cross-platform play?

Right now, there’s simply no information on whether or not Rust will feature cross-platform play between console and PC. Those hoping for crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation, and between the console platforms and PC, will just need to wait a while longer for an official announcement.

Players are beginning to wonder if Rust will feature crossplay between the PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms.

It’s worth noting that Double Eleven is handling the port along with Facepunch Studio. Whether or not Double Eleven will be implementing crossplay between the platforms remains to be seen. This kind of large feature often takes a lot of resources to implement and it could be that the main focus of Double Eleven is solely to get Rust functioning on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Rust was supposed to come out on console back in 2020, but we all know how that year turned out. It’s now slated for a 2021 release, though, there’s no exact release window just yet. For those that are vying for as much information as possible, take some time to look over the Rust console page. It’s here you’ll find the latest trailers as well as any critical information related to cross-platform play.

While there’s no confirmation that Rust will have cross-platform play, players should still hold on to hope. It’s not unusual for developers to include some form of crossplay at a later date, especially if there’s a large enough demand by the playerbase. Be sure to keep it lock to Shacknews for the latest on the Rust console port.